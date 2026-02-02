President Donald Trump escalated a late night dispute with comedian Trevor Noah following a joke delivered during Sunday’s Grammy Awards, accusing the host of spreading falsehoods and threatening legal action.

The exchange began during Noah’s opening monologue, where he riffed on Trump’s past associations and a recent proposal involving Greenland. “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said. “Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton.”

Within hours, Trump responded on Truth Social, forcefully rejecting any suggestion that he had visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island. He called the joke “false and defamatory,” adding that he had never been to the island “nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Trump’s post quickly turned personal. “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” he wrote. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.” He closed with a final warning, telling the comedian, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

The president reiterated previous claims that he declined invitations to Epstein’s Caribbean island and said he severed ties with the financier years before Epstein’s 2019 death while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Trump has also stated that Epstein was removed from his Mar a Lago club after misconduct involving staff.

The flare up arrives as renewed attention surrounds the release of a massive collection of Epstein related records. The disclosure includes more than 3.5 million pages of material, roughly 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos from FBI investigations, the Ghislaine Maxwell prosecution, and inquiries into Epstein’s death. The release sparked controversy after unredacted explicit images of victims were briefly made public, while some documents obscured the identities of prominent figures.

Among the names referenced in the files are Elon Musk, who has denied any visit to Epstein’s island, and Trump, who is mentioned in various documents without allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyways, what do y’all think are the chances Trump actually sues Noah? There’s this thing called discovery and that usually squashes most civil lawsuits before they ever really get started. We’ll see.