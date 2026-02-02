Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters set the tone for GRAMMY weekend with its third annual Celebration of Independent Music, turning the Hollywood Palladium into a sold-out hub for artists, executives, and fans on Friday night. The high-energy event spotlighted the power of independence in music and delivered standout performances that kept the crowd on its feet.

The night opened with an electrifying set from rising Jamaican artist Armanii, followed by a crowd shaking performance from BigXthaPlug, who ran through his signature hits. The celebration closed on a legendary note as GRAMMY-nominated duo Clipse took the stage and surprised fans with a special guest appearance from Pharrell Williams.

BigXthaPlug also received major onstage recognition from Steve Stoute, who presented him with six plaques celebrating career milestones. The honors included RIAA 2x Platinum awards for Take Care and “All The Way” featuring Bailey Zimmerman, a number one placement on the Apple Music US Hip Hop Albums Chart for I Hope You’re Happy, a YouTube plaque for one million subscribers, an overall streaming plaque marking one billion streams for I Hope You’re Happy, and a Spotify plaque for “Mmhmm” surpassing 500 million streams.

The room was packed with artists and industry figures celebrating independent success, including Pharrell, Ne-Yo, Jidenna, Trey Songz, Big Boi, Vic Mensa, Miles Caton of Sinners, Wale, and more.

Brand partners played a key role in enhancing the experience. Visa offered expedited entry, access to the Visa Fan Lounge, and VIP areas for cardholders. McDonald’s sampled its new Hot Honey sauce, while Hennessy served exclusive cocktails and hosted an elevated tasting experience featuring Hennessy X.O and artisanal chocolate.

As GRAMMY weekend officially began, UnitedMasters once again proved its influence by centering independent artists at the heart of music’s biggest moment.