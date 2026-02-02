Unrivaled officially made history Friday night at its inaugural tour stop, Philly Is Unrivaled presented by Xfinity, delivering one of the most significant moments in women’s basketball history.

A sold-out crowd of 21,490 fans packed Xfinity Mobile Arena for a doubleheader, setting the all-time attendance record for a professional women’s basketball regular-season game. The milestone surpassed the previous mark of 20,711 set in September 2024 by the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.

The night also established two additional arena records. Unrivaled set the all-time attendance record for any professional basketball game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, breaking the 21,305 mark from a Philadelphia 76ers versus Chicago Bulls game in 1998, which marked Michael Jordan’s final appearance in the city as a Bull. It also became the most attended event in the venue’s history, topping the Backstreet Boys’ Into the Millennium Tour stop in 1999.

The historic doubleheader featured four clubs competing in back-to-back games, with Breeze BC facing Phantom BC and Rose BC taking on Lunar Owls BC. The event marked the first women’s professional basketball games played in Philadelphia since 1998. Tip-off began at 7:30 p.m. ET, with national simulcasts across TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

Beyond the games, the record-setting night capped a full week of Unrivaled programming across Philadelphia, including community events, team practices, and fan activations. The celebration honored the city’s deep basketball legacy while spotlighting the rapid growth and future of the women’s professional game.

With its inaugural tour stop, Unrivaled delivered a powerful statement about demand, visibility, and momentum for women’s basketball on a historic scale.