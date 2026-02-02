WWE 2K26 is officially on the way, with 2K announcing the latest installment of its flagship wrestling franchise will launch on March 6, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. The Standard Edition arrives a week later on March 13.

Current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk headlines the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition cover, marking his second time as a cover star after WWE ’13. Punk also anchors the game’s 2K Showcase mode, which focuses on his career, controversies, and defining moments.

“As a kid, I could only dream of being on the cover of a video game. Now I join a very exclusive group of WWE Superstars who have done it twice,” Punk said. “I enjoyed the experience of narrating the 2K Showcase, which gave me an opportunity to tell fans the straight, unfiltered story of the moments, matches, and controversies in my career.”

WWE 2K26 introduces four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Dumpster, and Three Stages of Hell, alongside intergender matches across core modes, expanded interactive environments, and revamped stamina and reversal systems.

“WWE 2K26 introduces several new community-requested match types and gameplay features,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The team has put a lot of thought into refining the in-ring action and presentation.”

The game boasts its largest roster ever with more than 400 playable characters spanning RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Legends, and Hall of Famers. Featured names include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Bret Hart, Charlotte Flair, and new additions like Rey Fénix and Rusev.

Multiple premium editions will be available, including the King of Kings Edition spotlighting Triple H, the Attitude Era Edition, and the Monday Night War Edition celebrating WWE and WCW legends.