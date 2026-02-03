GRAMMY-nominated R&B standout Ari Lennox is heading back on the road in 2026 with a major North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city run launches Sunday, April 12, at WAMU Theater in Seattle and will make stops in key markets including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and Brooklyn before concluding on Saturday, June 6, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte.
Vacancy marks a refined new era for Lennox, shaped by creative autonomy, confidence, and artistic growth. The album was crafted over a three-year recording process rooted in intention and self-reflection. Standout tracks include the recent single “Twin Flame,” produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, along with “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” which reunites Lennox with GRAMMY-winning collaborators Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her platinum hit “Pressure.”
Lennox previously toured in 2023 with her sold-out Age/Sex/Location Tour, performing across major U.S. cities and solidifying her reputation as a powerful live performer.
Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.
Tickets go on sale following a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 am local time, with general onsale starting Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including meet-and-greet experiences and exclusive merchandise, will also be available through VIP Nation.
ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland
Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre