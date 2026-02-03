GRAMMY-nominated R&B standout Ari Lennox is heading back on the road in 2026 with a major North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city run launches Sunday, April 12, at WAMU Theater in Seattle and will make stops in key markets including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, and Brooklyn before concluding on Saturday, June 6, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte.

Vacancy marks a refined new era for Lennox, shaped by creative autonomy, confidence, and artistic growth. The album was crafted over a three-year recording process rooted in intention and self-reflection. Standout tracks include the recent single “Twin Flame,” produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown and Leather Jacket, along with “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” which reunites Lennox with GRAMMY-winning collaborators Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her platinum hit “Pressure.”

Lennox previously toured in 2023 with her sold-out Age/Sex/Location Tour, performing across major U.S. cities and solidifying her reputation as a powerful live performer.

Vacancy is available now on all streaming platforms via Interscope Records.

Tickets go on sale following a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 am local time, with general onsale starting Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages, including meet-and-greet experiences and exclusive merchandise, will also be available through VIP Nation.

ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre