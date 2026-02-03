Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The decision follows months of resistance, during which the former president and former secretary of state declined to comply with committee subpoenas and risked being held in contempt of Congress.

The shift came as the House prepared to vote this week on contempt resolutions that could have carried legal consequences. According to Politico, GOP leaders have not ruled out moving forward with those votes if they determine the Clintons are not acting in good faith or fail to promptly schedule depositions with committee members and staff.

After previously arguing that the subpoenas lacked a legitimate legislative purpose, the Clintons announced their willingness to comply as the House Rules Committee met to advance the contempt measures. The move disrupted Republican leadership plans and left uncertainty about how the process will proceed.

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton said the former first couple “look forward[s] to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.” Both Clintons have stated they had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and have maintained that the investigation was politically motivated and designed to embarrass them.

House Oversight Chair James Comer expressed skepticism about the timing of their decision. “The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again and they have provided no dates for their depositions,” Comer said. “The only reason they have said they agree to terms is because the House has moved forward with contempt.”