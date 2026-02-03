Don Lemon Says He Offered to Turn Himself In Before Arrest, Claims Feds Wanted to Embarrass Him

Trump’s enemies linked up Monday night when Don Lemon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During his appearance, Lemon revealed that he offered to turn himself in after he was wanted for arrest, but the feds wanted to “embarrass” him.

“They want to embarrass you,” Lemon said. “They want to intimidate you. They want to instill fear.”

Lemon also stated that turning himself in would stop a “waste of resources.” Additionally, he revealed he sat in a holding room for 12 hours without contact with his lawyer.

Lemon was arrested for reporting on a protest at a church in Minnesota where a pastor doubles as an ICE agent. “I went there to chronicle and document and record,” Lemon told Kimmel. “There is a difference between a protester and a journalist.”

You can see the full interview below.