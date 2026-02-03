Jameis Winston Addresses Infamous Crab Legs and More in Launch of ‘Play It Back with RayAsianBoy’

Fanatics has officially launched its first original digital series, Play It Back with RayAsianBoy, opening with a debut episode starring New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. The concept flips the traditional interview format by letting the game itself drive the conversation.

Instead of a sit-down Q&A, athletes are dropped back into their rookie season by playing the video game from the year they entered the league. Complete with retro graphics, original rosters, and familiar gameplay, the series invites players to reconnect with their early careers in real time.

In the premiere episode, RayAsianBoy faces off against Winston in Madden ’16. As the game unfolds, Winston reflects on moments from his college days including the infamous crab incident, weighs in on whether LeBron James could succeed in the NFL, and reacts as Ray reveals a Marcus Mariota jersey while playing as the No. 2 pick from the same draft class. Between drives, Winston even picks up some Mandarin, agrees to become Ray’s “uncle,” and helps pitch a touchdown celebration while trying to top his own rookie-year stats.

Hosted by popular streamer RayAsianBoy, each episode pairs gameplay with unscripted storytelling. The athlete’s goal is to outperform their rookie numbers, while Ray guides the conversation organically through competition, humor, and shared moments pulled straight from what happens on screen.