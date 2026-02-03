Fiverr Acquires Yaballe, Strengthening AutoDS leadership in DropshippingImage Credit: Yaballe

Fiverr announced today that it has acquired Yaballe, a respected automation platform serving high-volume eBay sellers around the world. The acquisition comes twelve months after Fiverr purchased AutoDS and aims to strengthen AutoDS’s presence across the dropshipping automation landscape.

A Turning Point for Automated Dropshipping

The timing of this acquisition reflects broader industry consolidation. Dropshipping is entering a more structured phase, driven by advanced tools, reliable workflow systems, and higher expectations for professional operations. Sellers who once relied on pieced-together software now seek reliability, data accuracy, and complete control over their stores. This rising demand has created the right moment for platforms with stable foundations to expand their reach and deliver long-term capability.

The market has also seen a significant increase in the use of AI dropshipping tools, giving sellers stronger insights and improved decision-making. Automation is no longer a simple convenience. It has become the backbone for eCommerce businesses looking to scale across multiple channels, including Shopify and eBay dropshipping. Fiverr’s recent acquisitions reflect this shift, prioritizing platforms that can reliably manage sourcing, pricing, fulfillment, and tracking with measurable results.

Yaballe Brings a Full 360° Lifecycle Approach

Yaballe strengthens this direction by offering a full-lifecycle system designed to manage every stage of a seller’s operations. Its platform supports listing, repricing, stock monitoring, fulfillment, tracking, and ongoing maintenance across high-volume stores. SaaS leaders created the company to ensure stability and predictable performance. Yaballe’s emphasis on long-term reliability aligns closely with the needs of sellers seeking to build sustainable online income.

This full operational scope is also what makes the platform a strong fit for AutoDS’s ecosystem. As more entrepreneurs seek reliable marketplace fulfillment and centralized control over their workflows, a unified infrastructure becomes essential. Yaballe provides the structure that supports those expectations.

Deep Synergy With AutoDS

AutoDS and Yaballe now operate side by side, forming a powerful foundation for growth. AutoDS offers broad tools for Shopify dropshipping and multi-platform sellers, while Yaballe specializes in the technical demands of eBay dropshipping. Their combined strengths enable both platforms to assist every dropshipper, regardless of experience level, store size, or chosen marketplace.

This unified ecosystem offers a significant market opportunity. By combining technology, operational expertise, and experienced development teams, AutoDS and Yaballe can collaborate on new features, additional automation paths, and expanded services that benefit sellers across all marketplaces. Fiverr’s involvement also adds structural support for future expansion and more coordinated improvements across both platforms.

“This acquisition is an exciting milestone for AutoDS and for our merchants. It is another step in our 10-year journey to lead the dropshipping market and provide sellers with everything they need in one place. Lior Pozin, CEO of AutoDS, stated that by consolidating additional tools, technology, and talent, we are fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for eCommerce businesses.

Strengthening Innovation

The acquisition builds momentum for the wider eCommerce community. Sellers continue to seek reliable systems that reduce manual work and stabilize their operations. With Yaballe added to the network, Fiverr can further support modern dropshipping with platform experiences built around consistency, actionable data, and sustainable growth.

This development supports the industry’s shift toward mature, AI-guided infrastructure. Online sellers are no longer using basic tools that address only one part of their workflow. They want solutions that connect sourcing, pricing, fulfillment, and customer experience in a single flow. AutoDS and Yaballe together create a strong framework for that level of efficiency.

About AutoDS

AutoDS is a global dropshipping automation platform designed to help entrepreneurs manage product sourcing, pricing, marketplace fulfillment, and ongoing operations across multiple marketplaces. Since joining Fiverr in 2024, the platform has continued to expand its role in supporting automated eCommerce at scale.

About Fiverr

Fiverr connects freelancers and businesses worldwide through a marketplace of online services. The company focuses on creating opportunities for digital entrepreneurs and providing tools that support a wide range of online careers.

About Yaballe

Yaballe is a full 360° automation platform created for eBay dropshipping sellers who depend on accurate listing tools, real-time monitoring, and reliable fulfillment workflows. Its infrastructure now contributes to the unified Fiverr and AutoDS ecosystem.