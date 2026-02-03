The worlds of comedy royalty are about to merge in the most heartwarming way. Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence, and Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy, have officially announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2025 after more than four years of dating, shared the joyous news via Instagram on Monday. The announcement featured a striking black-and-white photograph showing Eric down on one knee, tenderly cradling Jasmin’s growing baby bump.

“Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift,” Jasmin captioned the post, expressing her gratitude for the new addition to their family.

A Destined Love

Jasmin and Eric first went public with their relationship in 2021, and fans have delighted in watching the two families unite ever since. Their journey toward parenthood follows a high-profile engagement in November 2024. At the time, they described their bond as a “love that feels like destiny.”

The news of the pregnancy adds a new chapter to a story that has frequently made headlines—not just for the romance, but for the playful banter between their famous fathers.

While the expectant parents are focused on their new chapter, the comedy icons behind them have already been joking about the logistics of their union. During an appearance on Big Boy TV, Martin Lawrence revealed that Eddie Murphy jokingly insisted Martin foot the bill for their 2025 wedding. Eddie’s logic? Having already paid for the weddings of several of his own ten children, he felt it was finally “Martin’s turn.”

Eddie Murphy shares Eric with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while Martin shares Jasmin with his first ex-wife, Patricia Southall.

As the couple prepares for their first child, the baby will arrive into a massive extended family filled with laughter, talent, and legendary Hollywood history.