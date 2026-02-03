Five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne is bringing his music to the digital battlefield in Clash Royale with an exclusive performance ahead of this year’s big game. On February 6, Wayne will perform his hit single A Milli inside the game’s Arena, blending gaming, sports, and music for a unique experience.

Stepping alongside Giants, Goblins, and Musketeers, Wayne will give tens of millions of Clash Royale players a front-row seat to the interactive show.

“Music, sports, and gaming all in one place – y’all know how much I love being at the center of the culture,” Lil Wayne said. “I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week, tap in February 6th to see what we got in store for y’all.”

Players can watch the Clash Royale Halftime Show on February 6 at 09:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT by downloading the game.