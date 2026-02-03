Lil Wayne Addresses Grammys Snub and Shouts Out Bill Belichick

Lil Wayne weighed in following the Grammy Awards with a brief but pointed message that blended self-reflection and solidarity. Taking to social media, the rap icon acknowledged being left out of the ceremony while emphasizing perseverance over disappointment.

“Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual.

One time for my slime Bill Beli”

Wayne also tipped his cap to legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who, like him, did not earn first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The comparison underscored Wayne’s message about resilience and respect for greatness beyond awards.