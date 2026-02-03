The National Football League will make history in 2026 by playing its first-ever regular season game in Paris, France, as part of its global expansion efforts. The game will take place at the Stade de France, with the New Orleans Saints confirmed as one of the participating teams.
“Bringing a regular season game to Paris in 2026 marks an exciting next step in the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Paris is one of the world’s greatest sporting and cultural cities… Playing our first‑ever regular season game at the impressive Stade de France, together with the New Orleans Saints, underlines our continued global growth ambitions.”
Saints Owner Gayle Benson added, “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris. I am grateful to the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the French Government… for helping make this historic event possible.”
Minister of Sports Marina Ferrari called the game “a powerful symbol of France’s growing place on the global sporting stage,” highlighting the country’s ongoing commitment to international sport and youth development following the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The game will be organized in partnership with GL events and supported by French sports authorities, the FFFA, and local municipalities. The full matchup, date, and kickoff time will be revealed when the 2026 NFL schedule is announced this spring.