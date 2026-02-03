Last Thursday, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University in Brooklyn commemorated 80 years of New York Knicks basketball with a special panel discussion examining the franchise’s legacy and deep ties to New York City.

Moderated by MSG Network host and ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt, the conversation featured Knicks legends Walt Frazier, Allan Houston, Rod Strickland, Bernard King and Stephon Marbury. The former players reflected on their careers, shared personal journeys and offered insight into what it means to represent the Knicks on and off the court.

The event was held inside the Roc Nation School’s Kumble Theater from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following the discussion, select students from the Roc Nation School had the opportunity to conduct one on one interviews with several panelists, including Houston, King and Frazier, gaining firsthand experience in sports media and storytelling.

The celebration continued later that evening with the LIU men’s basketball matchup against Le Moyne at the Steinberg Wellness Center, tipping off at 7 p.m.

The panel underscored the Roc Nation School’s mission of bridging education with real world access. After welcoming its inaugural cohort in Fall 2021, the school graduated its first official class last year. In a short span, it has established itself as a unique academic hub, connecting students with influential figures and organizations across sports, music and entertainment to help launch careers in competitive creative industries.