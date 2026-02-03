The Broadus family is facing an unimaginable tragedy following the passing of Snoop Dogg’s 11-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux. The news was confirmed by the rapper’s daughter, Cori Broadus, who shared the heartbreaking update on social media this past weekend.

A Long Battle for the “Miracle Baby”

Codi Dreaux was born prematurely in February 2025 at just 25 weeks. Weighing very little and arriving months ahead of schedule, she spent the first 10 months of her life in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Throughout that time, Cori Broadus was open about the emotional rollercoaster of being a “NICU mom,” frequently asking for prayers and sharing updates on her daughter’s resilience, whom she called a “little warrior.”

In a moment of great hope just two months ago, Cori announced that Codi had finally been discharged from the hospital in December. “She’s home,” Cori wrote at the time, thanking supporters for their “every prayer, every message, every ounce of love.” Tragically, Codi passed away on January 26, just one month after returning home.

The Family’s Heartfelt Tributes

Cori Broadus shared the news on Saturday, January 31, via her Instagram Stories. Underneath a black-and-white photo of herself holding Codi, she wrote, “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi.”

Shortly after Cori’s announcement, Snoop Dogg took to his own Instagram to offer a silent but powerful statement of support. He posted a photo of himself with Cori and his two sons, Corde and Cordell, captioned simply with a heart and praying hands emoji. The post highlighted the family’s unity as they navigate this profound loss together.

Resilience Through Adversity

This tragedy follows a series of difficult health events for Cori Broadus. In early 2024, she suffered a stroke that led to her own stay in the ICU, which delayed her wedding plans with fiancé Wayne Deuce. Despite these challenges, Snoop Dogg has previously praised Wayne for his dedication to Cori, stating during a television appearance that he knew Wayne was “the one” because of how he handled his daughter with care during her health struggles.

As the family grieves, fans and members of the entertainment community have flooded social media with condolences, honoring the memory of the “miracle baby” who fought so hard during her short time on Earth.