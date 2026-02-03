Spotify Reportedly Removes 25 Million of 21 Savage’s Streams

Spotify has reportedly removed 25 million streams from songs by 21 Savage, according to a report from Kurrco, sparking renewed conversation around streaming integrity and alleged bot activity. The adjustment was noticed on Sunday, though Spotify has not publicly explained the reason behind the removal.

The move comes amid online speculation that artificial streaming may have inflated numbers tied to 21 Savage’s most recent album, What Happened To The Streets?. While no formal accusation has been made and Spotify has not confirmed any wrongdoing, the sudden drop was enough to send fans into a frenzy on social media.

Reactions quickly turned into jokes and lyrical callbacks. In response to Kurrco’s post on X, several users referenced J. Cole’s verse on 21 Savage’s song “A Lot,” where Cole raps, “How many faking they streams? A lot. Getting they plays from machines? A lot.” Others joked that the album’s title should be changed to What Happened To The Streams? as the memes spread.

Spotify removed 25 million streams from 21 Savage’s 'WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?' on February 1.



All tracks on the project were affected. — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 2, 2026

What Happened To The Streets? was released in December and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, earning 73,000 album equivalent units in its first week. The project featured a wide range of collaborators including Young Nudy, Latto, Drake, GloRilla, G Herbo, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, and Jawan Harris, positioning it as one of the more high profile releases of the winter.

Following the album’s release, 21 Savage also found himself at the center of a separate cultural debate after posting a blunt “f*ck the streets” message on X while weighing in on the ongoing tension between Young Thug and Gunna. The statement went viral after Young Thug echoed the phrase, igniting backlash from across the rap community.

Several artists, including NBA YoungBoy, Fivio Foreign, and 6ix9ine, publicly criticized the sentiment in the weeks that followed, framing it as dismissive of street culture and its realities. What began as a comment on loyalty quickly became a flashpoint in a broader conversation about authenticity, trauma, and the role of street narratives in Hip Hop.

As for the streaming adjustment, the situation remains unresolved. Without an official explanation from Spotify, the removal of 25 million streams sits in a gray area, fueling speculation but offering no confirmed conclusion. For now, it stands as another example of how quickly numbers, narratives, and perception can shift in the streaming era.