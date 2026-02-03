Multi-platinum rapper Wale has released the official music video for “Watching Us” featuring Leon Thomas. The track first arrived in Nov. 2025 via Def Jam Recordings and quickly stood out as a fan and critic favorite from Wale’s eighth studio album, everything is a lot.

Built around a nostalgic sample of Goapele’s classic “Closer,” the song pairs Wale’s reflective storytelling with Leon Thomas’s smooth, soulful delivery. The romantic tone gives the record an intimate feel that has resonated strongly with listeners.

Directed by Hidji, the cinematic visual contrasts quiet moments of relationship intimacy at home with the bright lights and constant motion of nightlife. The imagery underscores the tension of preserving something personal while living in the public eye.

With Leon Thomas fresh off two wins at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards and Wale continuing to solidify his legacy as one of hip hop’s most thoughtful voices, the video feels like a celebratory moment for both artists and their shared creative chemistry.