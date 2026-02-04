ESPN and the NBA have officially revealed the rosters for the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, with multi platinum stars GloRilla and Mustard among the headline names set to hit the court. The game takes place Friday, February 13, at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, airing exclusively on ESPN.

The celebrity showcase brings together talent from music, film, television, sports and digital media. Alongside GloRilla and Mustard, the roster includes Keegan Michael Key, Badshah, Jeremy Lin, Amon Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, Cafu, Cody Jones of Dude Perfect, Jenna Bandy, Adrien Nuñez, Tacko Fall, Shams Charania, Mat Ishbia and Rick Schnall.

Returning players include reigning MVP Rome Flynn, Simu Liu and Andre De Grasse for their second appearances, while Dylan Wang and Jason “White Chocolate” Williams make their third Celebrity Game outings.

The ESPN broadcast will feature Mark Jones on play by play with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Monica McNutt. Coaching duties will be handled by Giannis Antetokounmpo with brothers Thanasis and Alex, Mookie Betts, Lethal Shooter, Anthony Anderson and Chris Brickley.

Halftime will feature a first of its kind Celebrity Game performance by K pop group CORTIS. Hoop Streams will stream pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.