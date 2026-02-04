B.G.’s long road through the criminal justice system has officially come to an end. According to his girlfriend, Brooke Jones, the New Orleans rapper has fully completed probation, removing the final legal barriers tied to his past conviction.

On Jan. 31, Jones shared the news publicly, celebrating what she described as true freedom after years of restrictions. B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, had already returned home following more than a decade in prison, but probation kept his life tightly monitored for an additional two years.

“Today the official shackles came OFF,” Jones wrote. “NO MORE PROBATION BABY!!”

Her message highlighted the difference between release and liberation. Even outside prison walls, B.G. was still bound by mandatory check-ins, compliance requirements, and the constant risk that a misstep could send him back. Jones made it clear that those pressures are now fully behind him.

“You did over a decade in jail and 2 years on supervised release,” she continued. “But today marks a new chapter for you and it includes FREEDOM.”

Jones framed the moment as the result of discipline and self-control, not luck. She emphasized that staying free required navigating temptation and avoiding situations that could jeopardize progress. Her message carried personal weight as she alluded to her own familiarity with the emotional toll of the system.

“I know this feeling all too well,” Jones added, underscoring why the milestone resonated so deeply with her.

She also credited B.G. for staying focused and avoiding setbacks that often derail people during supervision. “You didn’t allow anyone to TRICK YOU out your spot,” she wrote, a line rooted in street wisdom about maintaining awareness and protecting hard-earned progress.

With all legal obligations now complete, B.G. is free to move forward without restrictions. On the creative front, he is already back to work. B.G. and Juvenile are currently collaborating on a new Hot Boys album, signaling a return to music with nothing hanging over him except the future.