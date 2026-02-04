Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Don Toliver has announced his 2026 OCTANE Tour, a massive North American arena run supporting his acclaimed fifth studio album, OCTANE. The project debuted at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music globally and is out now via Cactus Jack, Donnway & Co, and Atlantic Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour launches Friday, May 8, with a headline performance at Rolling Loud Orlando. From there, Toliver will hit major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and Toronto. The run also features a headline appearance at Milwaukee Summerfest before wrapping July 5 at Ball Arena in Denver. Special guests on the tour include SahBabii, SoFaygo, and CHASE B.

Tickets go on sale following a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, February 4, with the general onsale starting Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive presale access through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer VIP packages featuring premium seating, early entry, and access to an immersive pre-show VIP lounge. Select experiences include entry into Don Toliver’s personal garage, offering fans a closer look into the creative world behind OCTANE.

Alongside the tour announcement, Toliver continues to expand the album’s universe with the release of the official “Rendezvous” music video featuring Yeat, directed by ADM and produced by Cole Bennett.

Upcoming Tour Dates

*with SahBabii

^with SoFaygo

+with CHASE B

# Festival Headline

Fri May 8 – Orlando, FL @ Rolling Loud*^#

Tue May 12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*^+

Thu May 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*^+

Sun May 17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*^+

Tue May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*^+

Thu May 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^+

Sat May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*^+

Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*^+

Tue May 26 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*^+

Wed May 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*^+

Fri May 29 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena*^+

Sat May 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^+

Mon Jun 01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^+

Tue Jun 02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*^+

Thu Jun 04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^+

Fri Jun 05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^+

Sun Jun 07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^+

Tue Jun 09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*^+

Thu Jun 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^+

Sat Jun 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*^+

Sun Jun 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center*^+

Wed Jun 17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*^+

Fri Jun 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest*^+#

Sat Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*^+

Wed Jun 24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^+

Thu Jun 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*^+

Sat Jun 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^+

Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*^+

Tue Jun 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*^+

Wed Jul 01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^+

Fri Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena*^+

Sun Jul 05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^+