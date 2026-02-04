In the fast-paced world of menswear, few brands have managed to capture the cultural zeitgeist quite like boohooMAN. Born from the massive success of boohoo.com, the brand was once described as fashion’s “best-kept secret.” Today, it is a global powerhouse and the primary destination for the socially and culturally immersed Gen Z and Millennial shopper.

As we move into the 2026 season, boohooMAN is redefining its “house of brands” architecture. To understand the vision behind the new collection, The Source sat down with Shane Chin, Head of Design at boohooMAN, to discuss how the brand is navigating the shift toward “The New Architecture of Ease.”

Redefining the 24/7 Lifestyle

The core of the boohooMAN philosophy has always been the “24/7 lifestyle.” However, for Fall 2026, that concept is undergoing a sophisticated evolution.

“At our core, boohooMAN is all about ‘accessible’ fashion. We haven’t moved away from the 24/7 mindset — we’ve redefined it,” Shane Chin explains. “’24/7’ today looks more fluid, less rigid, and all about comfort. With that in mind we’ve evolved our styles… Relaxed silhouettes, but still sharp enough to style up. Comfort is non-negotiable — Minimal detailing, cleaner designs to give a more elevated finish.”

This shift is visible in the brand’s move toward a more “grown” aesthetic. Chin notes, “We’ve stripped things back with tonal branding, subtle embroideries, and muted colour palettes for easy transition. This makes the tracksuit feel more grown, more versatile, and easier to style whatever time of day.” The collection also embraces a modular approach: “Instead of tracksuits that only work as a set, we’ve adapted designs as separates that stand on their own… that modular approach fits perfectly with a more flexible lifestyle.”

“Loud Luxury” Made Accessible

While high-fashion runways are currently dominated by maximalist “Loud Luxury,” boohooMAN is focused on bringing those bold looks to the street without the intimidating price tag.

“For us, not taking fashion too seriously is exactly what allows us to play with trends like Loud Luxury without making them feel intimidating or untouchable,” says Chin. “The team are always watching catwalks and street-style… our role is to translate those trending messages into something wearable, fun, and accessible for real life.”

The brand’s superpower remains its agility. “One of our core strengths as a business is being able to move fast, we can react to catwalk trends and cultural shifts almost in real time,” Chin adds. “That means we can deliver trend-led pieces to our customers without them having to wait a season — or spend big — to tap into what’s happening right now.”

Heritage and the “Old Money” Signature

The iconic MAN Signature has been a brand staple since 2017. For Fall 2026, it is being reinvented through the lens of “Retro Prep” and collegiate aesthetics.

“The MAN Signature has always been about identity — confident, bold, and instantly recognisable pieces,” Chin says. “So the return of Retro Prep and collegiate dressing feels like a natural evolution rather than a reset. For fall, we’re reworking the signature in a way that feels heritage-inspired but very now, tapping into that polished, old-money vibe.”

Expect a more refined branding experience this season. “’Retro Prep’ brings a more cleaner, refined direction, so you’ll see new updated branding — smaller placements, more considered providing a more elevated feel. MAN Signature isn’t going anywhere — it’s growing up with the brand.”

Sound Translated into Style

Deeply embedded in music culture, boohooMAN has long been the choice for artists like Snoop Dogg, Burna Boy, and NLE Choppa. According to Chin, these global voices do more than just wear the clothes—they influence the very colors of the collection.

“Music has always been embedded into the boohooMAN culture… We use the music industry as a fashion lens,” Chin explains. “For me culture translates into colour. Each artist brings a different influence whether it be West Coast tones, heritage or African warmth and richness. Music created Moods and we use this as inspiration for capsule collections — sound translated into style — global culture, expressed through colour.”

“Fashion for All”: The Big & Tall Standard

Inclusivity remains a non-negotiable pillar for the brand. Since 2016, boohooMAN has championed “Fashion for All,” ensuring that Big & Tall customers aren’t left out of the trend conversation.

“Big & Tall has always been a key customer for boohooMAN,” says Chin. “Our Big & Tall tailoring isn’t just regular product made bigger. We develop separate blocks that account for proportion, balance, and movement — blocks are all reconsidered. Flattering silhouettes, more considered colour palettes and clean lines ensure all our customers have access to the same fashion conversation. Big & Tall isn’t an afterthought — it runs alongside our main collections globally.”

A Digital-First Design Mindset

As a brand that lives in a hyper-connected ecosystem, boohooMAN’s “Digital-First” mindset now dictates the physical utility of the garments.

“The ‘Digital-First’ mindset at boohooMAN isn’t just about how we reach our customer — it’s shaping what we design,” Chin reveals. “Digital-first lifestyles demand clothes that can carry the essentials (for example multi-pocket cargos), adjustable straps, water-resistant fabrics. We live in an age where pieces are designed to look good on camera, yet remain practical.”

This has led to an obsession with modularity. Chin highlights, “Our digital-first customers live lifestyles that shift fast, and so we’ve adapted designs embrace modularity: detachable hoods, adjustable hems, convertible jackets, zip-off legs — everything built for flexibility.”

The Verdict: The Fall Must-Have

As the brand continues its evolution from a “new kid on the block” to a trend-driven global powerhouse, Shane Chin has one final piece of advice for those looking to stay ahead of the curve.

“If there’s one ‘must-have’ piece this fall then it has to be a versatile boohooMAN puffer jacket — comfortable, practical, bold, adaptable, and instantly elevates any look — perfect for the ‘24/7 lifestyle’ ethos.”

Whether through heritage-inspired “Old Money” aesthetics or modular techwear, boohooMAN Fall 2026 is about confidence, attitude, and self-expression. As Shane Chin puts it: “What remains is our boohooMAN personality.”