Born in 1976, rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Cameron Giles, better known to the world as Cam’ron, entered the world in New York City and would go on to become one of Harlem’s most influential cultural figures.

Following the breakup of Harlem’s legendary Children of the Corn collective, Cam’ron and his childhood friend Mason Betha took different routes toward success. Cam launched his solo career with his debut album Confessions of Fire, while Mase found mainstream stardom with his Harlem World LP under Bad Boy Records.

Cam’s career reached a new level in 2001 when he signed with Roc-A-Fella Records and released Come Home With Me, his third studio album and most celebrated release. Powered by anthems like “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma,” the album cemented his place in hip hop’s upper tier. Around the same time, Cam expanded his presence on screen, appearing in Roc-A-Fella Films projects including Paid in Full, Paper Soldiers, Death of a Dynasty, and State Property 2, further establishing his cinematic identity.

Beyond music and film, Cam’ron has continued to evolve. His sports talk show It Is What It Is has grown into a cultural staple, blending humor, insight, and personality in a way only Cam can. As anticipation continues to build around the long awaited follow up to Purple Haze, Cam remains active, visible, and unapologetically himself.

Happy Birthday to Harlem’s own, Killa Cam, a true original whose influence continues to stretch far beyond the mic.