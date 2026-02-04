John Monopoly Defends Ye’s Apology as Turning New Chapter

We need to speak on mental health more. And one industry insider has some things to say on the topic. As Ye prepares for the release of his forthcoming album Bully, one of the people who knows him best is pushing back on claims that the artist’s recent apology was calculated or insincere.

Ye's long-time partner, John Monopoly, speaks on his current mental space and personal growth:



"[Ye] is in a great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does."



"For the first time in a while, he is really approaching his mental health head-on and making a… pic.twitter.com/Fn6SIGAd9x — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 1, 2026

John Monopoly, a longtime confidant and manager who has been in Ye’s orbit since their teenage years, is publicly standing behind the rapper’s decision to acknowledge past harm and speak openly about his mental health. The apology, published as a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal, addressed Ye’s previous antisemitic remarks and referenced his experience living with bipolar disorder. The gesture immediately sparked debate, with some praising the move while others questioned its timing.

Monopoly rejected the notion that the apology was tied to an album rollout. Speaking candidly, he framed the moment as overdue self-reflection rather than strategy. “He’s in a great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does,” Monopoly told People.

According to Monopoly, the shift he sees in Ye is rooted in something deeper than public optics. “For the first time in a while, he’s approaching his mental health head-on,” he said. “He really cares and he’s trying to do better.”

Monopoly also drew from his own lived experience, revealing that he, too, has navigated bipolar disorder. He described mental stability as something that requires constant vigilance rather than a permanent state. “The sanity is a thin line,” he said. “Being on the right side matters.”

Their relationship spans decades, predating fame, controversy, and global scrutiny. Monopoly has witnessed Ye’s evolution firsthand, from early creative ambition to worldwide influence. Despite the turbulence, he remains firm in his assessment of Ye’s character. “He’s an incredible person who wants to stay on the right path,” he added.

As speculation continues around Bully, Ye has directly dismissed claims that his apology was promotional. In an email exchange with Vanity Fair, he reportedly made clear that the decision was personal, not strategic.