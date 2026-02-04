McDonald’s All American Games Reveal 2026 Rosters Ahead of Historic Arizona Debut

The 2026 McDonald’s All American Games are heating up as the nation’s top high school basketball talent prepares to take center stage in Glendale, Arizona for the first time ever.

Organizers officially unveiled the final rosters for the 49th annual showcase, featuring 24 girls and 24 boys selected from more than 700 nominations nationwide. An independent committee of analysts, scouts, media members and coaches hand picked the athletes, continuing a tradition that has spotlighted future basketball legends for nearly five decades.

The marquee event tips off Tuesday, March 31 at Desert Diamond Arena, where the girls and boys games will highlight the next generation of elite hoopers. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

Fans can also catch the action earlier in the week at Sprite® Jam Fest on Monday, March 30 at Millennium High School. The event will feature a 3 Point Contest, dunk competition and skills challenge, with ticket details to be announced soon.

“Nearly five decades into the McDonald’s All American Games, I continue to be amazed by the talent who raise the bar every year, and the fans who show up to support them,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President of Marketing, McDonald’s USA. “We can’t wait to welcome the Class of 2026 into this storied legacy and cheer them on as they write the next chapter of basketball history.”

The Phoenix area joins the Games’ history as a first time host, adding another chapter to a legacy that includes alumni such as Skylar Diggins, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.