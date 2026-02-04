The NBA landscape shifted dramatically as several blockbuster trades reshaped contenders and rebuilding teams across both conferences.
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second round pick, sources told ESPN. The deal follows days of discussions between Harden and the Clippers and gives both sides a clean transition. Harden, 36, joins a Cavaliers team looking to raise its championship ceiling in the Eastern Conference alongside Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland adds one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players while maintaining its win now ambitions.
For the Clippers, acquiring Garland, a recent two time All Star at 26, provides both immediate impact and long term stability at point guard.
Speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Harden denied requesting a trade and reflected on his time in Los Angeles. “In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other. Okay, maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be. I feel like other situations weren’t like that. And that’s why I can respect Steve and L and TLu because they didn’t put me in a weird position as much as everybody tried to make it like that.”
Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies made a franchise altering move by trading Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first round picks. Utah pairs Jackson with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, while Memphis signals a full rebuild with one of the league’s deepest collections of future picks.
The Chicago Bulls also stayed active, sending Nikola Vucevic and a second round pick to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second rounder. A separate multi team deal sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to Chicago, Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to Detroit, and gives the Pistons a protected 2026 first round swap from Minnesota.