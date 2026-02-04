Roc Nation, Paper Planes and the National Football League have announced the launch of the exclusive “THE GAME NEEDS ME” capsule collection, spotlighting Roc Nation’s ongoing partnership with the NFL and its role as executive producer of the multi Emmy winning Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The limited edition release blends fashion and football, bringing Roc Nation’s cultural influence to one of the biggest stages in sports. The collection drops Tuesday, February 2nd, and will be available at Store.RocNation.com, MitchellandNess.com, paperplane.shop, fanatics.com/rocnation, nflshop.com/rocnation and NewEraCap.com. Prices range from $65 to $140.

Each item channels “THE GAME NEEDS ME” energy through bold graphics and premium construction. Standout pieces include a heavyweight 600 GSM hoodie featuring the phrase across the chest and a Super Bowl LX graphic on the back, a Mitchell and Ness Legacy Jersey honoring Roc Nation’s 2008 founding year, a versatile graphic T shirt, and a limited edition New Era 9FIFTY A Frame snapback packed with Super Bowl LX details.