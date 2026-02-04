NFL commissioner Roger Goodell publicly praised Bad Bunny following the artist’s widely discussed “Ice Out” speech at the Grammys, calling his message an example of how artists can use major platforms to bring people together.

“Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world. That’s one of the reasons we chose him. But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and that this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talent, and to be able to use this moment to do that. I think artists in the past have done that, I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

During the Grammys, Bad Bunny received a standing ovation after declaring, “We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different.”