Concern is growing around the disappearance of DJ Young Slade, the son of rapper and producer Lil Jon, after authorities confirmed he was reported missing earlier this week in Georgia.

DJ Young Slade, whose legal name is Nathan Murray Smith, is 28 years old. According to reports, he was last seen in the city of Milton on Tuesday morning, Feb. 3. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have prompted an active search and public appeal for information.

TMZ reports that Smith was allegedly seen leaving his residence on foot at approximately 6 a.m. He reportedly did not take any personal belongings with him. Police later issued an official missing person alert around 4 p.m. the same day.

Law enforcement officials have raised concerns about Smith’s condition at the time he was last seen. According to police reports cited in the coverage, Smith was reportedly disoriented when he left the home and was allegedly naked. These details have led investigators to focus on locating him as quickly as possible to ensure his safety.

Authorities emphasized that Smith is not believed to pose any danger to others. Their primary concern is confirming his whereabouts and well-being. Police have asked residents in the area and the general public to remain alert and to report any sightings that could help bring him home safely.

Anyone who may have information related to Smith’s location has been urged to contact the Milton Police Department directly at 678-297-6300. Officials stress that even small details could be helpful in narrowing the search.

At this time, no additional updates have been released regarding Smith’s disappearance. The investigation remains active, and authorities continue to follow leads as they come in. This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.