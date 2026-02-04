Following the Grammys, Shaboozey faced online criticism after comments from his acceptance speech sparked debate about American history and the contributions of Black people. Some viewers interpreted his remarks about immigrants building America as overlooking the role Black Americans have played in shaping the nation.

Nigerian American "Country" singer Shaboozey won a #GRAMMY , and told the LIE that "immigrants built this country."



This country was built by Foundational Black Americans who are NOT immigrants pic.twitter.com/f8Kn2zwFxj — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 2, 2026

In response, the artist addressed the controversy directly on social media, sharing a statement to clarify his intent and perspective.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we-Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth. I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

Shaboozey’s statement aimed to reaffirm his acknowledgment of Black history while explaining the personal context behind his remarks during the milestone moment.