As the World Baseball Classic approaches, insurance has emerged as the tournament’s biggest obstacle, sidelining several of the game’s biggest stars before the first pitch is even thrown. Puerto Rico has been hit hardest, but the issue is impacting rosters across the field.

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch. Francisco Lindor and José Altuve will not play at all. The common thread is insurance denial tied to contract risk, not a lack of willingness to represent their countries.

National Financial Partners, the insurer approved by MLB and the MLBPA, covers guaranteed salaries if players are injured during the WBC. Position players are insured for two years, pitchers for four. According to The Athletic, insurance costs have risen sharply following serious injuries in the 2023 tournament, including Edwin Díaz’s season-ending patellar tendon tear and Altuve’s fractured thumb, both of which were covered by insurance.

Players are now categorized by risk. Those labeled “chronic condition,” including players with multiple surgeries, recent offseason procedures, or repeated 60-day IL stints, are often denied coverage. Players can still compete if their MLB teams accept financial responsibility, but most clubs are declining.

Puerto Rico’s roster has suffered the most damage. The MLBPA confirmed Lindor’s ineligibility due to insurance constraints tied to a recent right elbow cleanup. The Mets declined to assume the risk, ending his WBC bid despite six years and $194.9 million remaining on his contract. Carlos Correa, José Berríos, and Victor Caratini are also expected to be ruled out, with as many as 8 to 10 players affected. Team operations manager Joey Sola said withdrawal from the tournament is “on the table” if replacements cannot be found.

Venezuela has also been impacted. Altuve was ruled ineligible the same night as Lindor. Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas was excluded under a new provision denying coverage to players aged 37 and older, prompting him to voice frustration over being unable to represent his country.

Ohtani will hit for Team Japan but will not pitch, likely due to insurance limitations following major elbow surgery in 2023. Team USA has avoided similar issues, and retired Clayton Kershaw will participate after being denied insurance in 2023.

The MLBPA acknowledged the disappointment in a statement, noting players’ passion for representing their countries. The WBC begins March 4 at the Tokyo Dome, with final rosters due February 5 as insurance continues to reshape the tournament.