Fresh off her recent Oscar nomination, Teyana Taylor is continuing to broaden her impact across fashion, film, and culture with the debut of the official look and Air Jordan 3s tied to her upcoming Jordan Brand collaboration, “Concrete Rose.”
The collection reflects the evolution of a woman and her relationship with love, shaped by resilience, growth, and intention. It centers on the idea of claiming greatness on one’s own terms, pushing beyond expectations while remaining grounded in authenticity and roots.
Often referred to as Harlem’s concrete rose, Taylor’s latest capsule reframes that imagery by honoring the thorns as much as the bloom. The second Jordan Brand collaboration pays tribute to the edge, protection, and strength that coexist with softness, offering a visual and thematic balance of vulnerability and power.
Taylor’s relationship with Jordan Brand dates back more than a decade. The partnership began 12 years ago when she first met Michael Jordan after performing the national anthem at the Jordan Brand Classic, a moment that laid the foundation for a long-running creative alliance.
The arrival of the Concrete Rose collection comes at a defining point in Taylor’s career. As she transitions from a multi-hyphenate creative force to an award-winning actress, the collaboration highlights Jordan Brand’s continued expansion beyond sports into cultural storytelling.
With fashion, sports, and entertainment increasingly intersecting, Taylor’s growing presence on Hollywood’s biggest stages further strengthens her role as a compelling partner in Jordan Brand’s evolving narrative.