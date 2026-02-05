Big Sean and Usher have partnered to launch a new innovation hub to empower Detroit’s next generation of creatives. The artists unveiled the 15,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday at the Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club, investing $1 million to support youth development and creative exploration.

Located on the fifth floor of Michigan Central, the state-of-the-art hub includes advanced media and music production studios, podcasting spaces, special effects rooms, and dedicated areas for fashion design. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the space is designed to give local youth hands-on access to tools that support careers in entertainment, media, and creative industries.

“I believe in these kids,” Big Sean. Usher added, “Detroit is an extension of Atlanta’s passion and love. It’s a city that had to rise from the ashes and in many ways, we all have adversity in life.”

Both artists invested through their respective foundations, emphasizing a long-term commitment to creating opportunity in the city.