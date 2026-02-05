Bill Gates Says He Regrets Time Spent With Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates expressed renewed regret over his past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Speaking with 9 News Australia, the Microsoft cofounder described his decision to spend time with the disgraced financier as a serious mistake, saying he was “foolish” for engaging with Epstein at all.

Gates emphasized that his association did not extend beyond limited meetings and firmly denied several long-standing rumors. He stated that he “never” visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island and “never met any women” through Epstein.

The comments come as public scrutiny around Epstein’s network continues following recent document releases and renewed discussion about high-profile figures connected to him. Gates has previously acknowledged the meetings and reiterated that he regrets “every minute” spent with Epstein.