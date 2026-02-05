As Super Bowl 60 draws nearer, online chatter has intensified around whether Cardi B will factor into the game’s entertainment programming. While no official announcements have been made, betting markets have elevated her name to the center of the conversation, driven by her cultural visibility and past interest in a Super Bowl appearance.

Several sportsbooks currently list Cardi B as the leading favorite. BetOnline places her at odds of -200, ahead of Rauw Alejandro and Karol G at +125, with Marc Anthony close behind at +200. Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, and Rosalía follow further down the board. The gap suggests bettors see Cardi B as the standout possibility, even as multiple artists remain in play.

Prediction platforms mirror that momentum. Figures cited by Forbes show Polymarket estimating a 56 percent chance that Cardi B will appear alongside Bad Bunny, while Kalshi places the probability at 63 percent. Those projections exceed the expected chances for Rauw Alejandro and Karol G, reinforcing growing confidence without offering confirmation.

Beyond performance rumors, attention has also turned toward Cardi B’s personal life. Online speculation has floated the idea that NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs could propose following the game. Diggs briefly addressed the topic during an appearance at the San Jose Convention Center, making clear his focus is squarely on football. This season marks his first Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots enter the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as 4.5 point underdogs, according to CBS Sports projections. For Diggs, the emphasis remains on preparation and competition. For Cardi B, whether she steps onto the Super Bowl stage or not, her name continues to dominate the conversation surrounding the event.