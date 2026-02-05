New York City plans to open a long-restricted civic space to residents and visitors, giving the public access to the cupola atop the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the change in a video this week, calling the structure “one of the most magnificent government buildings in the world.”

Standing on the rooftop, Mamdani highlighted the vantage point offered by the site. “From the heights of this iconic building, you can witness the entire city, from MetLife Stadium to Bushwick,” he said. He framed the decision as a matter of access, adding, “This building belongs to the people of New York City, and for too long, they have been excluded from it. That is about to change.”

The rooftop is set to open to the public at no cost beginning in June. City officials said the timing connects to Black History Month and honors former Mayor David N. Dinkins, whose name was added to the building in 2015. Information on daily capacity has not yet been released.

A second phase will follow in June 2026 with free guided tours for small groups, available by online reservation. The building is undergoing a $6 million renovation that includes restoring the cupola, installing glass safety barriers, and adjusting the rotunda landing.

“As we honor Mayor Dinkins’ legacy, we aim to make this unparalleled view accessible to all New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

Support has come from across city government. Comptroller Mark Levine said, “It shouldn’t just be the affluent who get to be inspired by an observation deck. All New Yorkers deserve the chance to gaze upon the city they cherish.”

