Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the latest set of Jeffrey Epstein related files during an interview on Feb. 3, following their public release by the Department of Justice on Jan. 30.

Vance said to The Daily Mail the documents highlight troubling dynamics among powerful figures connected to Epstein.

“I think that it just shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross,” Vance said while addressing the files.

He also addressed questions surrounding former President Donald Trump, who previously had a social relationship with Epstein. Vance insisted that Trump should not be grouped with others named in the records, stating that Trump is “very much outside of the social circle” referenced in the files.

The release of the documents has reignited national attention around Epstein’s network and the broader implications involving wealth, influence and accountability.