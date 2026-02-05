Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to expand her presence on screen, this time stepping into the television world with a guest role on NBC’s upcoming sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The Houston superstar will appear alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in the comedy, which centers on a disgraced former NFL player attempting to repair his public image with the help of a documentary filmmaker. The cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

Megan recently gave fans a first look at her involvement by posting a photo with Radcliffe on Instagram, sparking immediate excitement online. Comment sections lit up with fans reacting to the unexpected pairing, with many noting how surreal it felt to see the worlds of hip hop and Harry Potter collide. Others joked about Radcliffe’s post franchise career path, pointing out that he has consistently taken on unconventional and creative roles since his days as the famous wizard.

Series creator Robert Carlock previously spoke about the decision to bring Radcliffe into the fold, explaining that the actor’s willingness to take risks made him a perfect fit for the project. Carlock described him as someone who has embraced unusual and memorable roles since his early fame, and admitted the team wasn’t sure if his schedule would allow it. Once Radcliffe signed on, the cast chemistry quickly fell into place. Tracy Morgan echoed that sentiment, saying that despite coming from very different worlds, the connection between them felt natural from the start.

The show is set to premiere on February 23 at 8:00 PM ET on NBC with a two episode debut. New episodes will then move into a weekly slot on Mondays at 8:30 PM beginning March 2.

For Megan, the appearance adds another credit to her growing acting resume. She has already shown her range with roles in Dicks The Musical, Mean Girls, She Hulk Attorney at Law, and the animated series Big Mouth. This latest role continues her steady transition from chart topping artist to a multi platform entertainer comfortable in both music and film.