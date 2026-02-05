Hip Hop officially touched Olympic fire.

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg added another unexpected chapter to his global résumé, serving as an official torch bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics during the ceremonial relay in Gallarate, Italy. Instead of a microphone or a sideline headset, the West Coast icon took center stage carrying one of the most symbolic flames in sports history.

Footage from the moment shows Snoop holding the torch high, moving effortlessly to his own music as Dr. Dre’s sound echoed nearby. It was classic Snoop: relaxed, celebratory, and unmistakably hip hop, transforming a centuries-old Olympic ritual into a moment that felt current and culturally connected.

This isn’t Snoop’s first run with the Olympic movement. He previously participated in the 2024 Summer Games torch relay in Paris, and his relationship with the Olympics has only grown since. Last year, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee named him Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Games, a role that reflected his crossover appeal and deep-rooted influence on American culture beyond music.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to officially open in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, bringing together athletes from across the globe to compete in snow and ice events through February. Snoop’s presence in the torch relay adds a modern cultural layer to the Games, reinforcing how the Olympics continue to evolve by embracing figures who resonate far beyond traditional sports circles.

From Long Beach to Italy, Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch is more than a novelty moment. It’s a reminder that hip hop’s global reach now extends everywhere, even into the most historic traditions in international sport.