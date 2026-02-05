Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories International Music Videos and News

SWAMPLANDZ: US Underground Hip-Hop Takes Over Café De Duivel

February 5, 2026
Sourcestaff

AMSTERDAM, NL  — The American underground officially crossing the Atlantic Swamplandz in Amsterdam descends upon the Netherlands for a one-night-only showcase of raw, unfiltered hip-hop energy.

The event takes place at the legendary Café De Duivel, a venue synonymous with authentic hip-hop culture in Europe. This isn’t just a show; it’s a bridge between the gritty US underground and the Dutch capital’s most respected stage.

The Heavy Hitters

  • Crackle Kapone: The YesSER Kult Leader brings his signature gritty delivery and explosive stage presence to the heart of Amsterdam.
  • Omillio Sparks: A founding member of the iconic State Property collective and a Roc Nation veteran, Sparks brings Philadelphia’s legendary street pedigree to the mix.
  • Swirv CEO: Rounding out the lineup with high-octane energy to keep the room moving.

The Venue

Café De Duivel has hosted hip-hop royalty for decades. On February 13, it continues its legacy as the ultimate destination for “true heads” and industry tastemakers.

Event Details

  • 📍 Venue: Café De Duivel, Amsterdam
  • 📅 Date: February 13, 2026
  • 🕙 Doors & Show: Opens at 20:00 and Show is 22:00
  • 🎤 Lineup: Crackle Kapone, Omillio Sparks (State Property), Swirv CEO

For media inquiries, interviews, or guest list access: Connect via Instagram: @cracklekapone