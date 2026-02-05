AMSTERDAM, NL — The American underground officially crossing the Atlantic Swamplandz in Amsterdam descends upon the Netherlands for a one-night-only showcase of raw, unfiltered hip-hop energy.
The event takes place at the legendary Café De Duivel, a venue synonymous with authentic hip-hop culture in Europe. This isn’t just a show; it’s a bridge between the gritty US underground and the Dutch capital’s most respected stage.
The Heavy Hitters
- Crackle Kapone: The YesSER Kult Leader brings his signature gritty delivery and explosive stage presence to the heart of Amsterdam.
- Omillio Sparks: A founding member of the iconic State Property collective and a Roc Nation veteran, Sparks brings Philadelphia’s legendary street pedigree to the mix.
- Swirv CEO: Rounding out the lineup with high-octane energy to keep the room moving.
The Venue
Café De Duivel has hosted hip-hop royalty for decades. On February 13, it continues its legacy as the ultimate destination for “true heads” and industry tastemakers.
Event Details
- 📍 Venue: Café De Duivel, Amsterdam
- 📅 Date: February 13, 2026
- 🕙 Doors & Show: Opens at 20:00 and Show is 22:00
- 🎤 Lineup: Crackle Kapone, Omillio Sparks (State Property), Swirv CEO
For media inquiries, interviews, or guest list access: Connect via Instagram: @cracklekapone