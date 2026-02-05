AMSTERDAM, NL — The American underground officially crossing the Atlantic Swamplandz in Amsterdam descends upon the Netherlands for a one-night-only showcase of raw, unfiltered hip-hop energy.

The event takes place at the legendary Café De Duivel, a venue synonymous with authentic hip-hop culture in Europe. This isn’t just a show; it’s a bridge between the gritty US underground and the Dutch capital’s most respected stage.

The Heavy Hitters

Crackle Kapone: The YesSER Kult Leader brings his signature gritty delivery and explosive stage presence to the heart of Amsterdam.

The Venue

Café De Duivel has hosted hip-hop royalty for decades. On February 13, it continues its legacy as the ultimate destination for “true heads” and industry tastemakers.

Event Details

📍 Venue: Café De Duivel, Amsterdam

For media inquiries, interviews, or guest list access: Connect via Instagram: @cracklekapone