T.I. is revisiting the early days of Gunna’s legal case, offering new perspective on a phone call that took place shortly after the rapper was indicted. Speaking on his podcast expediTIously, T.I. described the conversation as brief but meaningful, centered on Gunna seeking help while navigating an uncertain moment.

According to T.I., the call focused on legal counsel. “I received a call from him where he sought my recommendation for a lawyer, and without hesitation, I directed him to my attorney, Steve Sadow,” he said. At the time, Gunna had not yet connected with attorneys Brian Steel or Drew Findling. The referral happened just days before Gunna turned himself in, placing T.I. at a key early junction of the case.

With hindsight, T.I. said he would have approached the situation differently had he known how events would unfold. “I would have ensured that he understood the repercussions of his decision. Agreeing to this plea could lead to public backlash and damage his reputation,” he said. “If anyone could have provided him guidance, it would have likely altered his decision.”

Gunna’s plea agreement quickly ignited backlash within hip-hop, with accusations of disloyalty reshaping public perception and straining his bond with Young Thug. That fracture remains unresolved.

Young Thug addressed the situation last September on the Its Up There podcast, saying, “Even if we were to amass a fortune together, I cannot unsee what transpired between us during our time facing legal issues.” He added, “We share love for one another, yet our paths have diverged. Sometimes, that’s simply the way things unfold.”

As the case continues to echo through Atlanta’s rap community, the episode underscores how early advice can carry lasting consequences well beyond the courtroom.