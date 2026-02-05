Fresh off a Golden Globe win and her first Oscar nomination, Teyana Taylor is bridging the gap between her Hollywood rise and her Harlem roots. This week, Taylor and Jordan Brand officially unveiled the “Concrete Rose” collection—a capsule that serves as a powerful mirror to her personal and professional evolution.

The centerpiece of the drop, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose,” represents the maturity of a woman and her relationship with love—shaped by the work put in, the growth achieved, and the resilience required to thrive beyond the status quo.

Giving the Thorns Their Flowers

While Taylor has long been celebrated as “Harlem’s Concrete Rose,” this second Jordan capsule shifts the focus to the thorns. As the brand aptly noted, it’s time we give her thorns their flowers—an ode to the spiky stems that preserve her softness and adorn her with edge.

The design of the Air Jordan 3 reflects this duality:

A "Living" Colorway: The upper is dressed in a monochromatic mix of "Fir" and "Victory Green" leather, representing life and growth.

Industrial Grit: Swapping the classic elephant print for a craggy, concrete-textured grey finish on the midsole, the shoe grounds itself in the rugged landscape of the city.

The "Thorn" Detail: In a bold move, the shoe features removable thorny rope vines that wrap around the silhouette. In recent editorial shoots, Taylor was even seen "pruning" these accessories with gold shears—a metaphor for owning one's narrative.

Signature Finish: The pair is completed with a Fire Red rose emblem on the tongue and coveted "Nike Air" branding on the heel.

A 12-Year Legacy

The partnership between Taylor and the Jumpman isn’t just a business deal; it’s a 12-year journey. It began in 2014, when a young Teyana met Michael Jordan for the first time after singing the national anthem at the Jordan Brand Classic. That initial meeting laid the foundation for an alliance that has grown as Taylor transitioned from a multi-hyphenate creative to an awards-recognized actress.

The Intersection of Culture and Sport

The “Concrete Rose” arrives at a pivotal moment. With fashion, sports, and entertainment increasingly intertwined, Taylor’s ascent on Hollywood’s biggest stages—most notably in the acclaimed film One Battle After Another—presents a compelling opportunity for Jordan Brand to deepen its influence in cultural storytelling.

By getting everything she wanted while staying true to her roots, Teyana Taylor proves that you don’t have to choose between the garden and the pavement—you can be the rose that conquers both.

Release Details:

Model: Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose”

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” Expected Date: March 7, 2026 (Leading up to the Academy Awards)

March 7, 2026 (Leading up to the Academy Awards) Availability: Nike SNKRS and select global retailers.

