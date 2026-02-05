If you plot to spin, also plot to spend the rest of your life in prison. Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate President Trump on a golf course in Florida, has officially been sentenced to life in prison.

According to The AP, the judgment was handed down by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. “American democracy does not work when individuals take it into their own hands to eliminate candidates. That’s what this individual tried to do,” said AUSA John Shipley.

Routh’s attorney, Martin Roth, attempted to argue that he chose not to “pull the trigger.” But that defense did not halt Judge Cannon from bagging the gavel on life.

In addition to life without the possibility of parole, Routhe has an additional seven years for the gun charge.