Bad Bunny is setting expectations high ahead of his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. Speaking with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden during the official Apple Music press conference, the global superstar emphasized joy, culture, and connection as the heart of his upcoming set.

The conversation comes just days after Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Grammy Awards, where his 2025 album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS earned Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Performance for “EoO.” Inspired by Puerto Rico and its people, the project has only deepened his sense of gratitude as he heads into the Super Bowl stage.

“I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party. I want to bring that to the stage, a lot of my culture. I really don’t want to give any spoilers. It’s gonna be easy. People only have to worry about dancing… There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart.”

Bad Bunny also spoke about the support system surrounding him, and the presence fans can expect on Sunday.

“Of course, I have a lot of guests. There’s gonna be my family and friends, and all the Latino community around the world who support me, they’ll be with me.”

Reflecting on his previous Super Bowl appearance with Shakira in 2020, he explained that the moment was never something he chased.

“I’m never looking for my biggest achievement, my biggest pleasure is to just create… and connect with the people.”