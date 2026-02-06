As the New England Patriots gear up for Super Bowl LX, Cardi B is making sure her boyfriend, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has the ultimate cheering section. The “WAP” rapper is reportedly dropping a staggering $1.2 million on a San Francisco takeover to celebrate the occasion with 100 of their closest friends and family.

For Cardi, this isn’t just about the halftime show or the celebrity cameos; it’s a high-stakes show of support. “She’s incredibly excited and fully locked in,” a source familiar with the plans revealed. “This isn’t just about attending the game — it’s about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love.”

The Seven-Figure Logistics

Transporting a 100-person entourage is no small feat. Cardi has reportedly commissioned four private jets at a cost of $250,000 to ensure her “village” arrives in the Bay Area in style.

Inside the stadium, the setup is equally lavish. While she initially aimed for two suites, limited availability resulted in a split arrangement: a private VIP suite for 40 guests—rented for approximately $125,000—and a $700,000 to $725,000 bill for the remaining guests to sit in the stands. An additional $8,000 was spent to ensure a dedicated service staff is on hand to keep the refreshments moving.

“Everyone’s still going to be there together — just spread out,” the source added.

The most legendary part of the budget might be the bar tab. Cardi is reportedly spending nearly $222,000 on high-end alcohol to fuel the weekend. The inventory is curated for a celebration of historic proportions, especially as the Patriots aim for their first title in the post-Brady/Belichick era. The list includes:

20 bottles of Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne ($3,900 each)

($3,900 each) 40 Veuve Clicquot Brut 6-liter Methuselahs ($1,799 each)

($1,799 each) 12 bottles of Richard Hennessy Cognac ($5,999 each)

“She’s already planned for extra champagne bottles just in case,” the source said. “If they win, the celebration starts in the suite before they even leave the stadium.”

Intimacy Before the Afterparty

Win or lose, the night won’t end at the stadium. Cardi has reportedly rented a private location for $30,000 to host an intimate gathering for family and inner-circle friends. The goal is to have a space to connect before the group joins the massive team-wide celebrations later in the night.

Despite the $1.2 million price tag, those close to Cardi say the expense is the last thing on her mind. “She’s not counting the money at all,” the source explained. “She keeps saying this might never happen again, so why hold back?”