Following the tragic discovery of actor T.K. Carter unresponsive in his Los Angeles home last month, official medical records have confirmed the cause of his passing. The veteran actor, best known for his memorable roles in The Thing and Seems Like Old Times, was 69 years old.

According to a death certificate released by the L.A. County Department of Public Health and reported by the New York Daily News, the actor—born Thomas Kent Carter—died of systolic heart failure.

Medical Findings

The official report provides a clearer picture of the health challenges the actor was facing in his final days. In addition to systolic heart failure, the death certificate listed atrial fibrillation and pulmonary hypertension as significant contributing conditions.

The news follows a welfare check requested by his family last month after they were unable to reach him. His older brother, Harold Carter, previously shared that the actor was found beside a marble table with an apparent head injury. Harold noted at the time that his brother had been managing a difficult battle with diabetes and ongoing cardiac issues in the months leading up to his death.

A Legacy of Laughter

T.K. Carter’s career spanned decades, earning him a reputation as a versatile talent capable of both high-stakes drama and sharp comedic timing. Beyond his cult-classic role as Nauls in John Carpenter’s The Thing, he was a fixture on television screens throughout the 80s and 90s, appearing in series like Punky Brewster and The Steve Harvey Show.

In a touching tribute, Harold remembered his brother not just for his professional achievements, but for the light he brought into the room. He described T.K. as “a very uplifting person, always funny,” adding that their family will cherish his memory forever.

Carter’s passing marks the loss of a distinct voice in Hollywood, remembered by fans for his infectious energy and by his family for his unwavering spirit.