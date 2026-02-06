Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to present his federal appeal this spring after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved an unusually rapid review of his case. The ruling shortens a process that often stretches over several years, allowing the Bad Boy Records founder to challenge his conviction while continuing to serve his sentence.

The development was first reported Friday, Feb. 6, by AllHipHop founder Greg “Grouchy” Watkins. Oral arguments are scheduled for April 2026, following a tightly compressed briefing timeline that places the appeal before the court within six months.

Combs was convicted in October 2025 on two counts under the Mann Act, a federal statute barring the transportation of individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. While the jury found him guilty on those counts, he was cleared of other charges brought during the high-profile trial.

A district judge later sentenced Combs to roughly three to four years in federal custody. According to Bureau of Prisons records, his projected release date is May 8, 2028. He is currently housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a low-security facility primarily for nonviolent offenders that offers work and educational programs under strict supervision.

In late October 2025, appellate attorney Alexandra Shapiro sought expedited review, citing substantial legal issues that warranted swift consideration. The Second Circuit granted that request in December. Combs submitted his opening brief on Dec. 23, with the government’s response due Feb. 20 and a reply expected March 13.

A three-judge panel will hear the appeal, weighing legal and constitutional arguments that could uphold the conviction, overturn it, or send the case back for further proceedings.