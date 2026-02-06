Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Ella Mai has released her long-awaited third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?, out now via 10 Summers and Interscope Records. Executive produced by Mustard, the project showcases Ella’s artistic growth through an emotionally rich and honest body of work centered on love, vulnerability, and self-awareness.

The album opens with “There Goes My Heart,” a reflective introduction that finds Ella embracing emotional openness and a renewed willingness to love deeply. The track sets the tone for a project rooted in maturity and emotional clarity.

Elsewhere, “Somebody’s Son” captures a tender, romantic mood as Ella sings about falling fully for someone she sees a future with. On “Might Just,” she takes a firmer stance, confronting a partner whose loyalty is in question and making it clear she will no longer accept dishonesty.

The album also features previously released standouts, including “100,” produced by Mustard and Keanu Beats, which Ella previewed during intimate fan shows in Los Angeles, along with “Little Things” and “Tell Her.” Together, the tracks create a cohesive and deeply personal listening experience.

Ahead of the album’s release, Ella connected with fans through a social media countdown featuring daily love letters that offered insight into each song. Do You Still Love Me? is available now on all streaming platforms, with CD and vinyl editions available through her official store.