Ludacris Reunites DTP for NFL’s Big Game Spot

Frank’s RedHot, the world’s top-selling hot sauce brand, is turning Big Game weekend into a flavor-packed spectacle with its new “Eat The GOAT” campaign starring hip hop icon Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

The spot brings together music, food, and humor, positioning Frank’s as the GOAT of hot sauce alongside a certified rap legend. The campaign flips the familiar “Greatest Of All Time” phrase into a call to action that fans can actually enjoy at the table.

Set at a high-energy watch party hosted by Ludacris, the creative features surprise appearances from Chingy, DJ Infamous, Shawnna, and I-20, as well as a rapping goat that steals the spotlight. Original verses transform recipes into rhymes, celebrating saucy wings, cheesy dips, and bold game-day spreads powered by Frank’s signature heat.

“Frank’s RedHot is more than a sauce—it’s a flavor anthem that brings people together over mic-dropping food,” said Tabata Gomez, CMO of McCormick & Company, Inc. “We’re thrilled to team up with Ludacris to turn up the flavor with Frank’s RedHot and inspire fans everywhere to ‘Eat The GOAT.’”

“Timeless flavor, timeless flow,” Ludacris added. “When something’s been the GOAT this long, you don’t just taste it – you feel it. I’m excited to partner with Frank’s RedHot to revel in GOAT status.”

Fans can watch the campaign on @FranksRedHot throughout Big Game weekend.