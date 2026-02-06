They finally found Aaron Hall! A civil case brought by Liza Gardner against Sean “Diddy” Combs and the singer has moved forward after court records confirmed Hall was formally served following months of delays. Gardner alleges she was sexually assaulted in 1990 at an MCA Records related gathering when she was 16. The lawsuit was filed in April 2024 but stalled as attorneys struggled to locate Hall.

According to filings, Gardner’s legal team pursued multiple avenues to serve Hall, including public notices and hiring a private investigator. Those efforts culminated on February 2, 2024, when a process server found Hall at a motel in Alpharetta, Georgia. The documents were delivered just before noon, marking the first verified service in the case.

The process server, Andrew Drake, later detailed the interaction. After confirming Hall’s identity with motel staff, Drake approached Hall’s room and informed him of the legal papers. Hall declined to accept them, responding, “I ain’t doing that,” before attempting to close the door. Drake placed the documents at Hall’s feet, completing service under civil procedure rules.

Witness descriptions noted Hall wore a tan hoodie reading “Always Thinking Big,” along with a black durag and a white beard. No confrontation occurred.

The lawsuit is one of several recent civil claims involving Combs and figures from his early career. Both Combs and Hall deny the allegations. No criminal charges have been filed, and the matter remains a civil proceeding as the case continues through the courts.