Sad news. Lil Jon confirmed this week that his son, Nathan Smith, has died following the recovery of a body from a pond in Georgia believed to be the 27-year-old. Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, had been reported missing days earlier. Officials said the medical examiner has not yet issued final confirmation.

The artist shared the news to TMZ in a statement, expressing grief and focusing on his son’s character rather than the circumstances surrounding his death. “I am profoundly heartbroken over the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith,” Lil Jon said. “His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are utterly devastated. Nathan was truly one of the kindest individuals you could ever encounter—deeply caring, considerate, courteous, passionate, and compassionate. He loved his family and friends wholeheartedly.”

Smith had recently graduated from New York University and was building a career as a producer, artist, and engineer. His father spoke with pride about his growth and their relationship. “We loved Nathan with all our hearts and take immense pride in him. He was cherished and valued; in our final moments together, we found comfort in knowing that we communicated this love to him,” he said.

Authorities stated that Smith was reported missing earlier in the week. The Cherokee County Fire Department located the body early Friday while assisting Milton Police. Officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing as final identification and the cause of death are determined.